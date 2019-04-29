Anniston police Monday were investigating two related incidents in which, they say, a man stole a car last week and shot at its owner Saturday.
Sgt. Kyle Price a 33-year-old woman’s “estranged boyfriend” stole her 2003 Mercedes on Tuesday from a home on the 5800 block of Woodgate Circle after the two got into an argument and continued to drive it around over the next several days.
According to Price, the man was driving the woman’s car at around 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 15th and Noble streets when he saw her riding in a car driven by a 37-year-old man.
Price said the estranged boyfriend fired at the car, striking the hood. The woman the driver were uninjured, according to Price.
The woman reported the theft of her car to police at the same time she reported the shooting, Price said.
Price said police have identified the suspect, but had not yet arrested him Monday morning. If he is apprehended, Price said, he could be charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and first-degree theft of property.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle and first-degree theft are both Class B felonies, which can result in up to two decades in prison and owe up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.