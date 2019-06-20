Anniston police were investigating Thursday after, they said, a man stabbed another man in the chest Wednesday night.
Lt. Chris Sparks said two men had gotten into an argument around 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of West 32nd Street before one man stabbed the other at least twice in the chest.
Sparks said the victim was taken to Regional Medical Center and later transferred to UAB hospital. According to Sparks, the victim is expected to recover from his injuries.
Sparks said Thursday police had identified a suspect but had made no arrests.
If the suspect is arrested, Sparks said, he could be charged with first-degree assault.
According to state law, first-degree assault is a Class B felony that can result in up to 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction.