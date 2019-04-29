Anniston police were investigating Monday an incident where, they say, two men stabbed a 35-year-old victim in the hand Sunday morning.
Sgt. Kyle Price said two men met with the victim at around 11 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Old Calhoun County 109 and tried to sell him a set of tools.
According to Price, the victim recognized the tools as stolen from an acquaintance. When the victim confronted the men, Price said, they stabbed him in the hand.
Price said the man was treated at the scene and told police he would go to the hospital later.
Police have identified the men but had made no arrests by Monday morning, according to Price.
If the men are apprehended, Price said, they could be charged with second-degree assault. Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can be punished by a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines, per state law.