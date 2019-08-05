Anniston police were investigating Monday after, they said, a man stabbed his ex-wife numerous times early Sunday morning.
Sgt. Kyle Price said a 28-year-old woman had come home in the first block of Railroad Avenue around 2 a.m. when her ex-husband arrived there and hit her on the head.
Price said the man stabbed her several times before ordering her to remove her clothes and get in the shower. Once she was in the shower, Price said, the man continued to stab her.
According to Price, the woman managed to call authorities and the man left the scene before police got there.
Price said the woman’s injuries were minor, and she was not taken to the hospital. Price said Monday morning that police had identified a suspect, but had made no arrests.
If the suspect is arrested, he could face charges of first-degree domestic violence and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
First-degree domestic violence is a Class A felony. If convicted, the suspect could be sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay a $60,000 fine.