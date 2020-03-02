Police: Man shot and injured at ‘get-together’ in Anniston

An Anniston man remained in jail Monday after, police said, he shot and injured a man last weekend.
Anniston police charged Edwin Deon Kirk, 42, with first-degree assault.
Sgt. Kyle Price said the victim, a 50-year-old man, threw a “get-together” Saturday at his home in the 600 block of East 21st Street, which Kirk attended.
Price said Kirk and the victim got into an argument around 9:30 p.m. Price said Kirk left, but came back around 10 minutes later to get his cell phone, which he had accidentally left there.
As Kirk was leaving again, Price said, he made a derogatory comment about the victim’s wife. Price said the victim confronted him and Kirk pulled out a gun and shot him twice in the abdomen.
Price said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and police arrested Kirk at the scene.
Price said Monday morning the victim was in “stable” condition. As of Monday, Kirk’s bond had not been set.
First-degree assault is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.