Anniston police Monday were investigating an incident in which a man allegedly hit an acquaintance with his car in April.
Sgt. Kyle Price said a 31-year-old man and 34-year-old woman got into an argument at around 2 p.m. April 25 in the 1600 block of Christine Drive.
Price said the man got into his car and hit the woman, knocking her into a fence. Price said the woman’s knees and a hip were bruised, but he was unsure if she went to a hospital.
A police report on the incident was filed Friday. Price said Monday the woman had identified the man to police, but officers hadn’t spoken with him.
Anyone arrested in connection with the incident could be charged with second-degree assault. According to state law, second degree assault is a Class C felony that could result in a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.