An Anniston man was charged Thursday after he was allegedly found with more than 100 grams of spice — synthetic marijuana — in July.
Spencer Sai Vonne Thomas, 23, was charged by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Capt. Allen George, who heads the major crimes unit, said Anniston police arrested Thomas on July 3 at his home on Glen Addie Avenue on an assault charge from the previous month.
While at Thomas’ home, George said, Anniston officers saw and smelled the drug.
George said agents from the major crime unit searched the home that day and found 140 grams of synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
George said agents could have been waiting for lab results on the drugs before arresting Thomas again.
Thomas was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Monday, with $303,000. He is scheduled to appear in court 1:30 p.m. June 10 for a preliminary hearing.
Trafficking synthetic marijuana is a Class A felony. According to state law, trafficking synthetic marijuana can result in three years to life in prison and a $50,000 fine upon conviction.