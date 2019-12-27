Police: Man fatally shot after attacking woman at Morrisville Road home

Authorities were investigating Friday after, they said, a man was fatally shot at a home on Morrisville Road Thursday night.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown identified the man as 44-year-old Miguel Angel Santos of Anniston.
Anniston police Sgt. Kyle Price said Santos went to a home in the 2000 block of Morrisville Road in Anniston around 7 p.m. and found the woman who owned the home outside.
Price said Santos attacked the woman with a knife, cutting her several times, before another person fatally shot him.
Brown said Santos was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m.
Price said police will turn the case over to the Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed against the shooter.
According to Price, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries.
Brown said he plans to send Santos’ body to a laboratory for an autopsy.