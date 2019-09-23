Anniston police were investigating Monday after a man reported being robbed early Saturday morning.
Sgt. Kyle Price said a 43-year-old man stopped around 1 a.m. at a convenience store in the 4900 block of Eulaton Road to buy something from a vending machine outside.
Price said the man was approached by another man who asked him for a cigarette. He responded that he didn’t smoke.
According to Price, the second man then jumped into the victim’s truck and started to drive away. Price said the victim grabbed the truck and was dragged a short distance before letting go.
Price said the man had significant road rash on both legs and one arm, but refused medical treatment.
As of Monday morning, Price said, police had identified a suspect but had not spoken with him. Police had not found the stolen truck, Price said.
If the suspect is arrested, he could be charged with first-degree robbery. Under Alabama law, first-degree robbery is a Class A felony, punishable by life in prison and up to a $60,000 fine upon conviction.