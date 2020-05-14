Police: Man choked woman at Piedmont home

Police charged a Piedmont man last weekend after he reportedly choked a woman at a home in the city.
Piedmont police charged Jonathan Ross Wood, 39, on Saturday with domestic violence by strangulation.
According to a police report made publicly available online, police were called to a home in the 500 block of Kines Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, they said, they found the victim upset and crying and Wood seeming “irate.” Officers wrote that Wood demanded they arrest the victim, claiming she had grabbed him.
Officers said they found a video on Wood’s phone, recorded by a child in the home, which showed the victim trying to get a cell phone from him before he picked her up by her throat, slammed her onto a couch and began choking her.
Two children could be heard screaming and crying in the background of the video, officers said. Wood was arrested that night.
An attempt to reach Piedmont police for more information was unsuccessful.
Wood was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. He was released on bond Monday and is set to appear in court June 11 for a preliminary hearing.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.