Police: Man broke into woman’s home, hit her with pipe

An Anniston man remained in jail Wednesday after he reportedly burglarized a woman’s home in June.
Anniston police charged Timothy Lee Irwin, 36, on Tuesday with first-degree burglary.
Sgt. Randy Grier said the woman was standing outside her apartment on North Hunter Street around 2 p.m June 28 when Irwin walked up to her and asked her to give him his belongings.
The woman said she didn’t have them, Grier said, and walked into her apartment and locked the door behind her. Irwin then broke the door down and hit the woman with a metal pipe before leaving, Grier said.
Police later arrested Irwin at the corner of Newborn Street and South Hillman Street.
Irwin was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. His preliminary hearing date was set for Sept. 21.
First-degree burglary is a Class A felony. If convicted, Irwin could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.