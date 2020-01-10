Police: Lincoln man kicked, stomped on woman with steel-toed boots

Police charged a Lincoln man Thursday after he allegedly assaulted a woman at an Anniston home in December.
Anniston police charged Gregory Nelson, 36, with second-degree domestic violence.
According to Lt. Chris Sparks, Nelson and a woman were at a home in the 800 block of West 38th Street the night of Dec. 3 when the two got into an argument.
Sparks said Nelson repeatedly kicked her and stomped on her throughout the night while wearing steel-toed boots.
Sparks said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital and was later taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
Sparks said the woman filed the report on Dec. 9, after she was released from the hospital.
Nelson was arrested around 3 p.m. Thursday at an address in the 3800 block of Griffitt Bend Road in Talladega.
He was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Friday, with bond set at $15,000 for the domestic violence charge. His next court date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 27.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine, according to state law.