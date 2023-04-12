 Skip to main content
Police jurisdiction law impact 'evolving situation' for communities, counties

Dozens of Alabama cities will decide if they want to rescind their police jurisdictions after not complying with a 2021 revenue reporting law.

Eliminating the zones around cities’ corporate limits, and the services provided within them, will impact county governments. But exactly what that will look like varies by community.