Police: Jacksonville man shot at vehicle, causing shrapnel to hit man inside
By Mia Kortright
Star Staff Writer
Jacksonville police charged a man Sunday after he allegedly shot into a car, mildly injuring a man inside, that evening.
Police charged Marvin Harden, 47, of Jacksonville with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said Harden and another man got into an argument around 6 p.m. at the Hi-Tech Express gas station on Pelham Road. Wood said the man made it appear he had concealed a gun under his shirt before both men left.
After Harden told his wife about the incident, Wood said, she went to the man’s home in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue to “bless him out.” Wood said Harden followed her there in an attempt to make her leave.
Once Harden got to the home, Wood said, the man began firing a gun. According to Wood, Harden fired at a car, causing a piece of metal shrapnel to hit a third man sitting inside in the leg. The injured man was treated at the scene by medics, Wood said.
Wood said Harden later came to the Jacksonville police station to file a report against the man for menacing. Wood said police took the report then arrested Harden.
Wood said Monday morning that the man Harden argued with had not been charged with anything, but a warrant involving a theft from Harden had previously been issued against him.
Harden was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000 and released the next day, according to jail staff.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a Class B felony, which can result in two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.