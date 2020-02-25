Police: Jacksonville man shoots intruder, leaving him in serious condition

Jacksonville police were still investigating Tuesday after, they said, a man shot a home intruder Sunday night.
Police Chief Marcus Wood said a man and his girlfriend were at his home in the 600 block of Seventh Avenue when the woman’s ex-boyfriend came inside the home through the back door.
Wood said the two men got into a shouting match that turned physical before the man went into his bedroom, where he kept a gun.
Wood said the two struggled for control of the gun before the man shot the ex-boyfriend. According to Wood, the ex-boyfriend was flown via helicopter to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. He said he heard Tuesday morning that the ex-boyfriend was in “serious condition.”
The day before the shooting, Wood said, the ex-boyfriend came to the man’s home and began beating on windows and calling the man’s cell phone repeatedly before coming inside through an unlocked door. Wood said the man, who was armed, told the ex-boyfriend to leave, and he did.
Wood said Tuesday he doesn’t know if anyone will be charged in the shooting. He said police plan to turn their evidence over to the Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office after they conclude their investigation.