Anniston police were investigating Wednesday after, they said, a man was robbed and assaulted late Tuesday night.
Sgt. Kyle Price said a 40-year-old man received a call from an acquaintance, who told him his keys were found at a home in the 300 block of 55th Street.
When the victim arrived around 11:45 p.m. to retrieve the keys, Price said, one man pointed a gun at him while another man beat him with brass knuckles.
Price said the victim tried to fight back and the gun went off, grazing him in the leg. Price said the victim was not taken to a hospital.
According to a police report, the suspects stole $260 in cash and a cell phone from the victim.
If any suspects are arrested, they could be charged with first-degree robbery, a Class A felony. According to state law, Class A felonies can result in a life sentence in prison and up to $60,000 in fines, upon conviction.