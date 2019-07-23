Anniston police were investigating Tuesday after a man allegedly pulled a gun on another man and demanded his cell phone early that morning.
Lt. Chris Sparks said a man was charging his cell phone around 12:45 a.m. in the parking lot of a store in the 2300 block of Alabama 202, close to his home, when another man walked up and asked to use it.
After the victim refused to lend his phone, Sparks said, the suspect took out a gun and pointed it at him.
Sparks said the victim ran to a neighbor’s house and called police. According to Sparks, nothing in the police report indicated the phone was stolen.
When police arrived, Sparks said, they arrested the victim on an outstanding warrant from out-of-state.
Sparks said Tuesday morning police had identified no suspect, but planned to review surveillance footage from the store.
If anyone is arrested in connection with the incident, he could be charged with first-degree robbery. According to state law, first-degree robbery is a Class A felony, which can result in a life sentence in prison and up to $60,000 in fines upon conviction.