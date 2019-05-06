Anniston police Monday were investigating a shooting Sunday night at a fast food restaurant.
Lt. Chris Sparks confirmed that the shooting took place Sunday night at Taco Bell. He said police would provide more information in a news release later today.
According to a police report, the incident took place at around 7:30 p.m. at a parking lot in the 2100 block of Quintard Avenue, which matches the address of a Taco Bell restaurant. The report described the incident as first-degree assault, and said the victim was a 23-year-old man in a 2007 Hyundai Sonata.
At around 9 a.m. Monday, the restaurant appeared to be open.