Anniston police were investigating Monday after a man allegedly attempted to strangle his girlfriend Saturday afternoon.
Sgt. Kyle Price said the victim and her boyfriend got into an argument around 2 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Mulberry Avenue before he put his hands around her neck and began choking her.
Price said the woman was not taken to the hospital after the incident.
Police had identified the victim’s boyfriend Monday morning but had not arrested him, Price said.
If he is arrested, he could be charged with domestic violence by strangulation. According to state law, domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines after conviction.