Anniston police Monday were investigating an incident in which someone shot into a man’s home and car early Sunday morning.
Sgt. Kyle Price said a 57-year-old man was woken at about 1:30 a.m. at his home in the 700 block of West Third Street.
When the man went outside to investigate, Price said, he found that his house and his 2006 Honda Odyssey had been shot into.
According to a police report, the bullets struck the front windshield, a back window and a headrest in the car. Police said they found a bullet in the side of the house.
Price said Monday police had identified no suspects. If anyone is apprehended in connection with the case, Price said, they could be charged with shooting into an occupied building and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.
Shooting into an occupied building is a Class B felony, which can result in a two-decade prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.
Shooting into an unoccupied vehicle is a Class C felony, which can be punished by a 10-year prison sentence and up to $15,000 in fines, per state law.