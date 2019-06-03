Anniston police were investigating Monday after a group of women allegedly robbed another woman Sunday evening.
Sgt. Kyle Price said a woman pulled up to her apartment at Glen Addie Homes at around 6:30 p.m. when a group of women approached her car.
Price said the women pulled her out of the car, beat her and stole $152 in cash from her. After the attack, Price said, the victim drove herself to the hospital.
Price said the victim knew some of the women and identified them to police. As of Monday morning, Price said, police had made no arrests.
The women could be charged with second-degree robbery if they are arrested. Second-degree robbery is a Class B felony, which can result in two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines if convicted, according to state law.