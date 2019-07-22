Jacksonville police were investigating on Monday after, they said, someone broke into a local church and stole a television last week.
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said someone entered the West Side Baptist Church on Friday morning through an “unsecured” window and stole a 65-inch TV, valued at around $700 before leaving through the same window.
According to Wood, church members discovered the break-in and theft around 8:30 a.m. that day.
Attempts to reach the church Monday afternoon for additional comment were not immediately successful.
Wood said Monday that police had made no arrests in connection with the theft. If anyone is apprehended, Wood said, they could be charged with second-degree burglary.
According to state law, second-degree burglary is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and as much as $30,000 in fines.