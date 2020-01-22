Police investigating attempted arson claims at Anniston church

Anniston police were investigating Wednesday after two people reported an attempted arson at a church Tuesday afternoon.
Lt. Chris Sparks said a man walked into the Winn-Dixie in Golden Springs around 4 p.m. and stole some Gatorade before walking to a church across the street.
Sparks said the man then found a can of gasoline and began pouring it out while walking around the church.
Sparks said two people saw the man and called police.
According to Sparks, police arrested the man at the church and charged him with misdemeanor theft, but declined to name him because he had not been charged in the arson case.
The man could be charged with attempted second-degree arson.
According to state law, attempted second-degree arson is a Class C felony, which can result in a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.