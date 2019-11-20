Anniston police and firefighters were investigating Wednesday after a man reportedly set fire to his home the night before.
Sgt. Kyle Price said a man who was living in a house in the first block of South Walnut Avenue, owned by another man, set fire to the building around 10 p.m.
Anniston Fire Chief Chris Collins said firefighters arrived at the home nearly five minutes later to find a fire in one room.
Collins said firefighters rescued the man and got the fire under control within about 15 minutes.
According to Price, the man was burned and taken to a hospital in Birmingham for treatment.
Collins said firefighters were called back to the home around 2 a.m. and found the house engulfed in flames. Collins said it took firefighters a little longer to get the second fire under control.
If the man is arrested, he could be charged with first-degree arson. According to state law, first-degree arson is a Class A felony, punishable by a life sentence in prison and up to $60,000 in fines.