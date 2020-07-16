Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Saks

Authorities were investigating today after two people died early this morning in an apparent murder-suicide.
Calhoun County Assistant Coroner Jay Bowden said the incident happened at a home on Bellvue Road in Saks.
Bowden identified the two killed as 34-year-old Herschel Neil May III and 32-year-old Jessica Lashea Haynes, both of Anniston, but declined to say how they died.
Bowden said May was pronounced dead around 6:30 a.m. at the scene, and Haynes was pronounced dead around the same time at Regional Medical Center in Anniston.
Anniston police confirmed Thursday morning they were investigating a death, but declined to give more information before sending out a press release.