Anniston police were investigating Monday after a man allegedly robbed an acquaintance over the weekend.

Sgt. Kyle Price said two men were at a home in the 4000 block of Eulaton Road around 8:45 a.m. Saturday when they got into an argument.

Price said one man hit the other on the head with a metal pipe, stole a purse containing various electronics and left the home. 

According to Price, the victim was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

Price said Monday morning police had identified the suspect but had made no arrests.

If the suspect is arrested, he could be charged with first-degree robbery. According to state law, first-degree robbery is a Class A felony, punishable by a life sentence in prison and up to a $60,000 fine.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...