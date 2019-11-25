Anniston police were investigating Monday after a man allegedly robbed an acquaintance over the weekend.
Sgt. Kyle Price said two men were at a home in the 4000 block of Eulaton Road around 8:45 a.m. Saturday when they got into an argument.
Price said one man hit the other on the head with a metal pipe, stole a purse containing various electronics and left the home.
According to Price, the victim was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.
Price said Monday morning police had identified the suspect but had made no arrests.
If the suspect is arrested, he could be charged with first-degree robbery. According to state law, first-degree robbery is a Class A felony, punishable by a life sentence in prison and up to a $60,000 fine.