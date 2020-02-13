Police: Heflin man tried to suffocate woman

Police charged a Heflin man Thursday after he allegedly tried to suffocate a woman with a pillow in November.
Heflin police charged Timothy Lamar White, 35, with domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.
According to a police report made public online, police were called Nov. 11 to a home on Alabama 46 in eastern Heflin in response to reports of a woman being assaulted.
When police arrived, the report says, they met the victim, who had a cut on her face.
The report says the victim told police she and White were both intoxicated when they got into an argument and he hit her in the face four times.
White allegedly pulled the woman inside of her camper and onto the bed, where he put a pillow over her face in an attempt to suffocate her.
After that, the report says, White apologized and tried to kiss her. The report says she later left the camper and ran to her landlord’s home, where she called police.
White reportedly stole the woman’s cell phone before fleeing the scene.
An attempt Thursday to reach Heflin police for more details was unsuccessful.
White was booked into the Cleburne County Jail, where he remained Thursday, with bond set at $25,000. White was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.