Anniston police were investigating Monday a shooting incident early Friday morning.
Police said several people went to a 21-year-old man’s home on the 4700 block of Old Birmingham Highway at around 2:30 a.m. and shot at the house. Sgt. Kyle Price said the victim fired back at the group.
Price said the victim had previously dated a relative of one of the suspects. According to Price, no one was injured during the shooting.
Price said on Monday police had made no arrests. If anyone is apprehended in connection with the case, Price said, they could be charged with shooting into an occupied building.
Shooting into an occupied building is a Class B felony, which can be penalized by up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.