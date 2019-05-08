A Georgia man was found dead Wednesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he allegedly robbed a bank in Oxford that morning.
A news release from Oxford police said officers were called around 9 a.m. to Regions Bank after, they said, a man robbed it.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said the man handed a note demanding money to a teller and left with an unknown amount of cash.
“He was their first customer this morning,” Partridge said.
Capt. L.G. Owens said Oxford police and investigators assigned to the East Metro Area Crime Center used surveillance footage from the bank, which showed his car tag, to identify the man as a Newnan, Ga., resident.
Owens said police were able to identify him within 30 minutes of the robbery.
According to Owens, Oxford police contacted Newnan police, who went with a SWAT team to the man’s apartment complex.
When authorities arrived, police said, the man stepped out, saw them, re-entered his apartment and shot himself.
Partridge said he was pronounced dead after 1 p.m. Eastern time.
Officers declined to name the suspect Wednesday until after they notified his family.
An attempt to contact Newnan police Wednesday evening for additional details was not immediately successful.