Police: Gaming machines found in Weaver after shooting

Weaver police raided a unit in a shopping center on Alabama 21 after, they said, a Monday night shooting report led to the discovery of several illegal gaming machines.
Lt. Charles Plitt said police were called around 6:30 p.m. Monday night after someone shot into the building.
When police arrived, Plitt said, they found and took 15 illegal gaming machines from inside the unit.
According to Plitt, there were people inside and no one was injured in the shooting.
Around noon on Tuesday, police were loading the gaming machines onto a trailer.
Plitt said police will send the case to the Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office, where prosecutors will determine any charges to be filed.
Plitt said police had identified no suspects in the shooting, but had spoken to a person who had bought the machines and put them inside the unit.
As of Tuesday afternoon, police had made no arrests in either case.
Plitt said he believes both the shooting and the presence of the machines are related.
“If you have illegal gaming activity, you almost always have some type of shooting or some type of confrontation, sooner or later,” Plitt said.