A Gadsden man was charged Wednesday after, police said, he threatened to shoot a co-worker early that morning.
Tevin Lamar Roberson, 23, was charged by Jacksonville police with making a terrorist threat, fourth-degree possession of stolen property and unlawful possession of a pistol.
Chief Marcus Wood said Roberson and the victim, who were both employees at Gnutti Carlo USA in the 1300 block of Francis Street, got into an argument at around 2:30 a.m. when Roberson threatened to shoot his co-worker in the face.
Wood said other employees noticed a gun in Roberson’s pocket and left the building.
When police arrived, Wood said, they found Roberson with the gun and discovered that he didn’t have a permit. Wood said they later found that the gun had been stolen.
An attempt to contact Gnutti Carlo USA on Thursday for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Wood said Roberson was arrested at the scene. Roberson was booked into Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Thursday, with bond set at $13,500.
Making a terrorist threat is a Class C felony, which can result in a decade-long prison sentence and up to $15,000 in fines, according to state law.