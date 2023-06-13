Police find man shot to death in South Leighton building

Anniston police discovered the body of a deceased Talladega man inside of an automotive type business Friday.
This past weekend, around 10 p.m. Friday, Anniston police received a call in reference to an “unconscious” man who was lying on the floor inside of a business at the 300 block of South Leighton Avenue, according to Anniston police Lt. Tim Suits.
When officers responded, they discovered the man, identified as 45-year-old Eric D. Thompson, had actually been shot to death.
When asked if the building the man was found in was unoccupied, Suits said that it was in use as an auto body or mechanic type business.
No information was released on whether police have a suspect in the case. Suits said the case is under active investigation and limited information will be released at this time.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.