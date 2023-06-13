 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Police find man shot to death in South Leighton building

Anniston police discovered the body of a deceased Talladega man inside of an automotive type business Friday. 

This past weekend, around 10 p.m. Friday, Anniston police received a call in reference to an “unconscious” man who was lying on the floor inside of a business at the 300 block of South Leighton Avenue, according to Anniston police Lt. Tim Suits. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.

Tags