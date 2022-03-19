Police find cash/drugs inside of Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE — Police searched a Jacksonville home this week and found a large quantity of cash, drugs, and a loaded firearm, according to a press release.
Located on the 700 block of Mountain Street, the house contained $65,000 in cash, more than 30 pounds of marijuana and two kilograms of kratom, an extract derived from a particular species (Mitragyna speciosa) of evergreen tree found in Thailand and Indonesia. Jacksonville police and Calhoun/Cleburne Major Crimes conducted the search.
The release stated that no information about the individuals involved would be released at the time of this article.
“The Jacksonville Police Department and its partners will continue to aggressively enforce the law and arrest drug dealers who intend to distribute substances that harm our community,” the release stated. “This is a clear warning to those individuals who have set up shop in the City of Jacksonville — if you continue your illegal practices, you will be next.”
The release said anyone with information on the sale of illegal substances can call the crime stoppers line at 334-215-STOP (7867).