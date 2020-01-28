Police: Driver shot at on Quintard Avenue

Anniston police were investigating Tuesday after someone reportedly shot at a man as he drove through downtown Anniston last weekend.
Lt. Chris Sparks said the 19-year-old man was driving around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the 1900 block of Quintard Avenue when someone began shooting at him from inside a white Ford Crown Victoria.
Sparks said the man was uninjured, but his car’s windshield and passenger side headlight were struck. A police report listed a white Kia Optima as the victim’s car.
Sparks said Tuesday morning police had identified no suspects in the shooting.
If any suspects are arrested, they could be charged with shooting a deadly projectile. According to Alabama law, shooting a deadly projectile is a felony, which can result in at least a year and a day in prison and a minimum fine of $500 upon conviction.