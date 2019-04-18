Two Crossville men were charged Thursday after they were allegedly found with bags of methamphetamine in Anniston early that morning.
Jeremy David Stancil, 41, and John Mcguire Wilkerson, 44, were arrested by Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies and each charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies pulled Stancil over around 1:45 p.m. for failing to maintain his lane near the intersection of U.S. 431 and Alabama 21 in the Lenlock neighborhood in Anniston. Wade said Wilkerson was riding in the passenger seat at the time.
Wade said Stancil acted nervously around the deputies after he was pulled over.
After deputies got permission to search his car, Wade said, they found a flashlight containing multiple bags of meth, which amounted to 13 grams, underneath the passenger seat.
Stancil and Wilkerson were booked into Calhoun County Jail, where they remained Thursday, each with bond set at $15,000.
Unlawful distribution is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in jail, according to state law.