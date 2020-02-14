This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Two men crashed a stolen car into an Oxford liquor store this morning after being chased by police, who ultimately captured the men at a nearby Wendy’s.
At the scene shortly after the arrests, Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said the car, a white Acura coupe, had been reported stolen in Houston, Texas, and was spotted in Haralson County, Ga., this morning by authorities who chased the car to the state line. There, Cleburne County law-enforcement authorities picked up the pursuit.
Heflin police officer Danny Turner said the car entered Alabama on Interstate 20, and police spotted it leaving the freeway at Exit 199. Officers chased the car west on U.S. 78 to Oxford, Turner said, where Oxford police joined the chase, which continued south on Alabama 21, he said.
Two men crashed a stolen car into an Oxford liquor store (on Elm St.) this morning after being chased by police, who ultimately captured the men at a nearby Wendy’s. The chase started in Heflin Friday morning when Heflin and Cleburne County law enforcement chased the vehicle on U.S. 78 to Oxford. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Police Chase Of Stolen Car ends In Crash At Oxford Liquor Store
Partridge said the Acura “clipped” a truck at the intersection with Elm Street, just south of I-20. The car lost control, he said, and crashed into the front of Liquor King just before 10 a.m. The men in the car fled on foot carrying backpacks toward a nearby Wendy’s restaurant.
“That’s where our officers were able to take them into custody, was at Wendy’s,” Partridge said.
According to a social media post by Partridge later, numerous charges will be filed against the men including receiving stolen property and drug charges. The suspects — whose identities had not yet been released Friday afternoon — were being held at the Oxford Police Department.