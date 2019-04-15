An Anniston man was charged Saturday with numerous drug-related offenses after he was allegedly found with multiple drugs.
Demarious Dupree Kirksey, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree receiving stolen property and two misdemeanors.
Anniston police Sgt. Chris Leach said he was patrolling Glen Addie Avenue on foot shortly before 6 p.m. when he saw Kirksey with some marijuana on Anniston Housing Authority property.
When Kirksey saw him, Leach said, he dropped the marijuana and started running. However, Leach said, he grabbed Kirksey by the back of his shirt.
According to Leach, Kirksey was found with 20 grams of methamphetamine along with crack cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana and a stolen gun.
Kirksey remained in jail Monday, and his bond had not been set. The date for his preliminary hearing will also be set, according to police reports.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute is a Class B felony, which can result in a two-decade prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.