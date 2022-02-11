Police charge a suspect in connection with shooting death Feb. 1

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Jeffrey A. Brodeur, 54, of Anniston, who died Feb. 1 in the 2000 block of Front Street following a robbery, authorities say.
According to a press release from Anniston Police Department, investigators identified Tramondez Jayquan Lynch, 20, of Talladega, as being “involved” in the homicide, but the release did not specify whether Lynch was the only suspect.
After a warrant for murder was issued for Lynch, he was located, subsequently arrested and placed in the Calhoun County Jail under $500,000 bond.
Officers from the Anniston Police Department responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. and Brodeur was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anniston police Lt. Tim Suits said in the release that no further information would be made available for the time being as the investigation is ongoing, but asked if anyone should have information about the case to contact the APD’s Investigative Division at (256) 240-4000.