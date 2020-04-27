Police: Calhoun County crime slow through pandemic so far

There was virtually no one at Zinn Park on Monday afternoon, said Anniston police’s Capt. Nick Bowles who was looking at it from a window in the Justin Sollohub Justice Center across the street.
“There’s not a single soul,” Bowles said.
Bowles said tape has been placed around some of the park’s entrances and all of its playground equipment, discouraging people from idling there.
It’s been a similar scene for more than a month as the COVID-19 pandemic rages through Northeast Alabama, leaving little occasion for many to leave their homes.
And with fewer people out and about, there have been fewer people committing crimes in Northeast Alabama.
Experts said last month that law enforcement could see a spike in domestic crimes and a downturn in other interpersonal crimes.
Now, they say, they’ve seen that increase in domestic crimes, but are also seeing more commercial burglaries, as the pandemic has shut down businesses nationwide.
“The relationship between crime and COVID-19 is based on the stay-at-home orders,” RAND Corporation researcher Meagan Cahill said Monday.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said last week the county jail’s population of inmates had reached a 22-year low as deputies were getting fewer calls and making fewer arrests.
Local police said Monday they’ve seen a marked decrease in calls, with only a few ups or downs in certain crimes.
‘Business as usual’
Bowles said the number of calls answered by Anniston police has been cut in half from April to mid-February. If anything, he said, there has been a huge decrease in traffic accidents.
“We usually have 20 to 30 traffic accidents a week. There were nine last week,” Bowles said. “We directly attribute that to less people on the road.”
There’s never been much crime in Jacksonville, police Chief Marcus Wood said, and it’s stayed that way through the pandemic.
“It’s kind of been business as normal,” Wood said.
Wood said, however, he has seen an uptick in “unruly gatherings,” like loud house parties, which had already been prohibited by a city ordinance.
Overcrowding problems that have long plagued the Calhoun County Jail were gone this week after steadily declining over the past several months, according to Sheriff Matthew Wade.
“For us, that’s normal, because you do live in a college town,” Wood said.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said things were quiet in his city, with the exception of domestic violence and shoplifting. He said many of those charged with shoplifting were “repeat offenders,” and the economic downturn caused by the pandemic could factor into the boost in cases.
“I’d assume people feel more desperate or they think they can get away with it,” Partridge said.
Cahill said people may not call as much simply because they’re not seeing as much crime, since they’re at home.
“If people are staying inside, they’re seeing less things like neighbor disputes,” Cahill said.
‘Unruly gatherings’
Gov. Kay Ivey earlier this month issued an order banning gatherings of more than 10 “non-working” people, allowing police to cite any violators.
Police said they hadn’t written any citations or made any arrests, and they’ve had to warn few people.
“We can do more damage than good by going out and giving exorbitant citations when all you have to do is talk with them,” Bowles said.
Before Ivey’s stay-at-home order, Wood said, Jacksonville’s City Council closed all of the city’s recreational spaces, meaning police could cite people for trespassing if they went there.
Since then, he said, Jacksonville police have had to give out a few warnings to people at parks or house parties, but haven’t written any citations or made any arrests.
“People have done what we asked them to do the first time,” Wood said. “We haven’t had to go to the same place more than once.”
In Oxford, Partridge said, only the walking tracks at the city’s parks are still open. He said
‘Domestic violence calls’
In March, Cahill said police should expect a spike in domestic violence, since more people were at home.
Partridge said there had been more domestic violence incidents in Oxford, which he’d anticipated.
“Any time you have people at home for an extended period of time, you have domestic violence calls,” Partridge said. “With the stress that’s going on, that’s expected.”
Bowles said he thought Anniston might see that, but they haven’t. Wood said Jacksonville typically doesn’t see much domestic violence, and that’s remained the same throughout the pandemic.
Cahill said Monday police may not see those reports now. Because of the challenges that face domestic violence victims through the pandemic, Cahill said, police may see more reports once the stay-at-home orders are lifted.
“If you can’t separate from the abuser, it’s really hard to put in a report,” she said.
‘Stir crazy’
Police said over the past few days crime has stayed slow, but there has been a slight increase in calls.
Because many people have been at home for so long, Bowles said, they may be eager to get out for a little while.
“People are pretty stir crazy and going out more,” Bowles said.
Bowles also noted that summer, when crime is known to rise in Anniston, is about to start.
Nationally, Cahill said, warmer weather brings more interpersonal crimes. She said she’s interested to see how the pandemic will affect those rates.
“It might not follow the seasonal trend as it would otherwise,” Cahill said.