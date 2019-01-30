Jacksonville police Wednesday were investigating two Tuesday incidents in which, they said, blunt objects were thrown at passing vehicles.
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said a woman was driving on Nisbet Street Northwest at around 9 p.m. when someone in a black carthrew something at her car and cracked her windshield. Wood said he did not know what the object was.
Around 10 p.m., Wood said, a second woman was driving her car on Alexandria Road Southwest when another object hit and cracked her windshield. He said the victim reported that the object was thrown from a car matching the description from the prior incident.
While none of the victims were injured, Wood said they could have been.
“If the damage to the windshield had been more severe, it could have caused the windshield to collapse or obstructed their view, causing them to hit another driver or veer off the road,” Wood said.
Wood said police were searching for a black, older-model passenger car. While police don’t know who was in the car, he said any suspects they arrest will likely be charged with throwing or shooting into an occupied vehicle, a felony offense.
Wood encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact Jacksonville police at 256-435-6448 or CrimeStoppers at 256-238-1414. According to Wood, anyone who provides information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward from CrimeStoppers.