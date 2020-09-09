Police: Birmingham man spits at Anniston officer, claiming to have disease

A Birmingham man remained in jail Wednesday after he allegedly spit on an officer while claiming to have a communicable disease.
Anniston police charged Johnathan Allen Jackson, 31, with assault with bodily fluids, obstructing government operations and two misdemeanors.
Sgt. Randy Grier said officers found Jackson trespassing at a closed park on Hawkins Drive around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
When officers realized out-of-state law enforcement agencies had issued warrants for Jackson’s arrest, Grier said, they detained him.
Grier said Jackson spit at an officer from the back of a squad car, claimed he had AIDS and said he hoped the officer would become infected.
Court documents allege Jackson was also found that day with a glass pipe with drug residue on it.
Jackson remained in the Calhoun County Jail, awaiting extradition to another state. His preliminary hearing in Calhoun County is scheduled for Sept. 24.
Assault with bodily fluids is a Class C felony, which can result up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.