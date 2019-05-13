Anniston police Monday were investigating an allegation that someone shot into a home with a BB gun Sunday morning.
Sgt. Kyle Price said a 37-year-old woman told police her son’s acquaintance shot into her home on the 300 block of East B Street at around 7:30 a.m. According to a police report, a glass window was broken.
Price said Monday police had made no arrests. If anyone is apprehended in connection with the case, Price said, they could be charged with shooting into an occupied building.
Shooting into an occupied building is a Class B felony, which can result in a two-decade prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.