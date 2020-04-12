Police arrest man on U.S. 431 in Saks with help from passersby

Anniston police said a man may be charged with domestic violence following his dramatic, violent arrest in the middle of traffic on a busy highway in Saks on Saturday.
Police Chief Shane Denham said officers got a domestic violence call Saturday afternoon to a home near Saks Road. According to Denham, a woman told police the man had threatened her and had “done donuts” over the grass on the woman’s lawn.
While officers were on the way there, Denham said, they spotted the man driving away and turned around to pull him over. Denham said the man obeyed all traffic laws, but refused to pull over until they got close to Lenlock Lane on U.S. 431.
Denham said other drivers got out of their cars to help police detain him. A passerby posted video of the arrest on Facebook (Warning: graphic video at link, with violence and nudity); the video shows the man falling to the ground surrounded by officers. Another man grapples with the suspect and punches him at least twice before the suspect is subdued. The man then gets up and hugs two officers before getting into the cab of a moving truck parked in the highway.
As the officers pull the suspect up, his pants fall down, which Denham said appeared to have been an accident.
Denham said officers charged the man with an open container violation, and he could later be charged with domestic violence. Denham declined to name the suspect to spare him “any further embarrassment.”
While Anniston police would never have taken or posted such a video to social media, Denham said, the person that did had the right to do it.
“That’s the world we live in,” Denham said.