An Anniston woman was charged Saturday after she allegedly struck a man with a baseball bat June 4, according to her arrest warrant.
Carolyn Ann Sims, 53, was charged by Anniston police with second-degree domestic violence.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Sims and the victim have a fraught relationship, and police have taken reports from both Sims and the victim numerous times in the past.
Sims was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000 and was released on bond Tuesday, according to jail staff. She is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. July 29 for a preliminary hearing.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.