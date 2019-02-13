Police charged an Anniston woman this past Thursday with allegedly exposing a child to methamphetamine in December.
Halie Leann Mulkey, 26, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child by the Calhoun Cleburne Major Crimes Unit. Mulkey’s arrest warrant alleges that she exposed a child to meth on Dec. 6.
Capt. Allen George, who leads the unit, said the offense happened at University Inn in Jacksonville and involved an infant in Mulkey’s care. George said Mulkey was later arrested in Weaver, but he was unable to specify the exact location of her arrest.
Mulkey remained Monday in Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. Mulkey’s bonds on two prior charges charges, which were both also chemical endangerment of a child, were revoked.
Mulkey is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21.
Chemical endangerment of a child is a Class C felony, which can carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and up to $15,000, according to state law.