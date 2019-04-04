Anniston police Thursday were investigating a Wednesday evening shooting incident that left a woman with a minor injury.
Police said a man and a woman who knew each other got into an altercation at around 7 p.m. near an address on West 29th Street. Sgt. Kyle Price said the 33-year-old woman had her car parked on the side of the street and declined the man’s request to use it.
Price said the man shot her, injuring her ear. According to Price, the woman was hospitalized and is expected to fully recover.
Price said Thursday morning that police identified a suspect, but had made no arrests.
If anyone is taken into custody, Price said, they could be charged with attempted murder or first-degree assault, both of which are felonies.