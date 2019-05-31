Anniston police were investigating Friday after, they said, a man poured hot grease on a woman in January.
Lt. Chris Sparks said a woman reported she and her male “significant other” got into an argument at around 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at a home in the 1800 block of West 18th Street.
During the argument, Sparks said, the man put her in a headlock and poured hot grease on her.
Sparks said he wasn’t sure whether the woman sought medical treatment after the incident. Currently, Sparks said, the woman has scars on her upper torso.
Anniston police took the report Thursday. Sparks said the woman told police she waited to make the report out of fear of what the man would do.
Sparks said Friday they had identified a suspect, but made no arrests.
If the man is arrested, he could be charged with second-degree domestic violence. According to state law, second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, which can result in a two-decade prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction.