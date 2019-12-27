Police: Anniston man hit woman with bat with screws in it

Police charged an Anniston man Friday after he allegedly attacked a woman the night before with a screw-studded baseball bat.
Dylan Eugene Wright, 22, is charged with second-degree assault.
Anniston police Sgt. Kyle Price said Wright and the woman were at a home in the 3100 block of Oakridge Avenue on Thursday evening when the two got into an argument.
Price said Wright picked up a bat with screws in it and hit the woman “a couple” times.
Price said the woman had minor injuries, but did not go to a hospital.
Wright was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Friday with bond set at $7,500.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines, according to state law.