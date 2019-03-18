Anniston police received a report Saturday alleging that a man assaulted a woman early that morning.
Police said said a man and woman got into an argument that turned physical at around 5 a.m. at a home on McKleroy Avenue.
Sgt. Kyle Price said the man hit the woman and tried to choke her with his hands.
Price said the woman declined hospitalization.
On Monday morning, Price said, police had made no arrests.
If arrested, the man could be charged with domestic violence by strangulation, a Class B felony.
Class B felonies can be penalized by up to two decades and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.