Anniston police were investigating Wednesday after a man allegedly struck a relative with a piece of lumber Monday afternoon.
Lt. Chris Sparks said two family members got into an argument at around 2:35 p.m. before a man grabbed a two-by-four and hit a male relative once in the face.
Sparks said the man’s face was injured, and he was taken to Regional Medical Center for treatment.
According to Sparks, police identified a suspect, but had made no arrests as of Wednesday morning.
If the suspect is arrested, he could be charged with second-degree assault and menacing. Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in a 10-year prison sentence and up to $15,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.